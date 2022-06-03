San Holo surprises fans with dreamy collaboration alongside Jai Wolf, ‘We Will Meet Again’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević

Last weekend San Holo fans had the pleasure of experiencing his set at Electric Daisy Carnival Last Vegas (if you haven’t seen it live you can do it here), with a lovely surprise of premiering the new collaboration with Jai Wolf called ‘We Will Meet Again’. This vibrant track was released this Wednesday, June 1st on Mom+Pop.

Jai Wolf and San Holo come from a similar influential circle where boundaries of what electronic music sounds like are constantly moved. The track ‘We Will Meet Again’ was, however, hidden from the eyes of public, with the earliest tease being a tweet from Jai Wolf and San Holo consisting of only two emojis, which fans immediately picked up it meant a new release is coming up in the future. They both soon took to Twitter to post photos of each other, showing they are working together, but also sharing their opinions of this track, adding anticipation for the release.

The day of the release, they took to YouTube to host a Live Q&A session for the fans who had questions for them about the track and the upcoming joint headlining show at Red Rocks, announced earlier this year. Jai shared he invited San for an one-off show after bumping into him on festivals for years, and soon enough he realized they should make a song together for the show, capturing the feeling of returning back to the stage after a long time of being unable to do so, alluding to the pandemic keeping event industry away from the public.

love how our respective styles and sound palettes compliment each other perfectly on this track. excited for everyone to hear this very special collab ✨ https://t.co/NN6DSYPOmm — Jai Wolf (@jaiwolfx) May 27, 2022

The release arrived just before the producer duo’s aforementioned one-off concert ‘Infinite Light’, on June 8, with its tickets being almost sold out. The upcoming show will also feature opening support from Manila Killa and Tsu Nami, guaranteeing a spectacle worth the six month wait. The last tickets available can be purchased here, so make sure you grab yours on time.

‘We Will Meet Again’ by San Holo and Jai Wolf was released on Mom+Pop on Wednesday, June 1st, and you can listen to it down below.

Image Credit: Jai Wolf Twitter