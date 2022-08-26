Armin van Buuren releases eighth Ibiza themed mix album

By Chris Vuoncino 39

Armin van Buuren and his A State of Trance mix show and brand are a staple of the dance and trance music culture. Lovers of trance continuously tune in every week to the ASOT show as Armin van Buuren and his co-host Ruben de Ronde take listeners through the newest releases and upcoming drops in the genre.

A major part of the brand is the curated mixes that get released throughout the year, such as the End of Year Mix and exclusive Ibiza mixes. With a new residency taking Armin van Buuren to the island of Ibiza for several performances at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, it seems only fitting that the eighth edition of A State of Trance Ibiza would be released in 2022. With the end of the Ibiza season just a few weeks away, the A State of Trance Ibiza mix is a perfect collection of tracks to help define the club season and give fans a souvenir from the popular island, as it found itself in full form after two up and down years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The two disc album features work from the A State of Trance boss and host as well as plenty of tracks and fresh mixes from Giorgia Angiuli, Ahmed Helmy, Allen Watts, ReOrder, Rub!k and many more.

The album consists of two mixes, the first one is titled On The Beach, and gets things started with 20 tracks, providing the perfect vibes to get the day started with the ocean breeze and sand in ones toes. The next 21 tracks make up the In The Club selections of the mix. Here the night time vibes and energy are in full force. This mix goes harder in contrast to the beach mix of the first half of the album, providing listeners a musical journey that is appropriate from sun up til whenever they decide to end the party. Check out the full mix below.

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren / Daniel J Ashes (via Press)