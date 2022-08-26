Imanbek and DVBBS release new single, ‘Ocean Of Tears’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 19

Imanbek and DVBBS have come together for their latest single, ‘Ocean Of Tears,’ a beautiful and hard hitting release with an insatiable top line to carry it along. Opening with a full wall of pads, vocals and keys, the vocals come in right away and the tracks immediacy and energy is impossible to escape.

The coming together of Imanbek and DVBBS feels like a seamless and well worked collaboration, producing a track that deserves high rotation on Sirius‘ BPM channel as much as it belongs on every festival stage throughout the rest of the year and beyond. The smooth female vocals continuously deliver and entrance the listener. By the time the tag line hits, the imagery of “an ocean of tears,” will be embedded in the subconscious. It’s a well crafted lyric, with strong imagery and delivered with conviction that neither distracts nor detracts from the solid production going on behind it.

For Imanbek, he continues to grow his brand, having a consistent release schedule and of course showing his skills alongside industry heavyweights, like last years single, ‘Sweet Dreams,’ with Alan Walker. Of course his reach and collaborations have extended far beyond that, into rap, rock and pop and this latest single is just a growing resume of consistent output from the producer. DVBBS, the Canadian brothers who have had continued success over the past decade continue that journey with another release that will no doubt make it’s way into live sets for the foreseeable future.



Image credit: Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR