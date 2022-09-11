Amelie Lens is the curator of the next Global Underground City mix series

By Samantha Reis 8

Amelie Lens is in charge of the next release of the famous Global Underground City mix series, this time dedicated to Antwerp.

Techno prodigy and label boss Amelie Lens thickens her starry resume by curating one of the most acclaimed compilations on the electronica circuit. ‘GU44: Amelie Lens, Antwerp‘ is the name of the next instalment of the Global Underground City mix series to be curated this time by Amelie Lens. Set to be released on November 25, the compilation features 15 exclusive tracks separated into two different spheres: ‘melodic‘ and ‘techno‘.

The Global Underground City mix series is synonymous with pristine compilations. This Global Underground project started 30 years ago and has over the years established itself as one of the most relevant mix compilations in the world. The Global Underground City mix series has been curated by many artists including Carl Cox, Sasha, Dubfire, Darren Emerson, Danny Tenaglia, Paul Oakenfold, John Digweed and many others who, through a careful selection of music offer a tribute to their hometown. The previous GU43 issue had been in charge of Joris Voorn who dedicated the compilation to Rotterdam.

In this mix for Global Underground techno prodigy, Amelie Lens presents two sides, one softer and one harder. The first album, called ‘Melodic’ includes an exclusive version of ‘Consciousness‘ by Anyma & Chris Avantgarde, a track by Farrago, a production by Ahl Iver and also a track by ANNÉ. This first disc also includes ‘Affection‘, an Amelie Lens offering produced specifically to incorporate this compilation.

The second disc is more pulsating. ‘Techno’ features again productions by Amelie and also Farrago, with the addition of several well-known names on the circuit such as Sam Paganini, Maxx Rossi and SWART.

In addition to the digital release, ‘GU44: Amelie Lens, Antwerp’ will also be available in physical formats. Already available on pre-order is a Double CD Deluxe Edition, a triple 12” Vinyl Edition, and a Collector’s Edition box set that includes the double CD Deluxe Edition, the triple 12″ Vinyl Edition and comes with a 110-page Photo Book containing photographer Dean Belcher’s images of Antwerp, a set of 4x A6 Postcards and 4× 12″ square Art Prints.

CD1 – Melodic

Anyma & Chris Avantgarde – Consciousness (Ambient Remodel)

ARMA – The Dream Machine

NEON SHADOW – Camino

Sigvard – Memories Of A Broken Heart

Ahl Iver – Time Traveller

ANNĒ – My Universe

Boston 168 – Le Voyage

Amelie Lens – Affection

Kmyle – Glass Eyes

Luca Eck – Hide (feat. LVRA)

Farrago – Pain Is Just Bread In French

Bones 33 & Sens-ID – Uncount

Blicz – Color Of Past

CD2 – Techno

Amelie Lens – Trippin’

Farrago – Flavours Of Youth

Maxx Rossi – Pulse Shaper

Sam Paganini – Rave (Adam Beyer and Layton Giordani Remix)

Lars Huismann – Surge

Der Lehmann – Unloved Hate

Amelie Lens – All Of You

SWART – Downfall

Raven – Metal On Metal

Lucinee – We Trip And Roll (JKS Remix)

Alt8 – Cairo At Night (Aero Remix)

Florian Meindl – All Those Moments (Mython Remix)

David Strasser – Absinth

Elise Massoni – Tourmaline

In Verruf – I See The Devil

Image Credit: Amelie Lens Press / Provided by Measure PR UK