Amsterdam Dance Event announces more artists for 2022 edition

By Chris Vuoncino 2

Amsterdam Dance Event or ADE as it is commonly reffered as, is getting ready to return in full for in 2022 on October 19. The annual gathering of musicians, producers, songwriters, labels and more, is looking to make make a major impact after cancelling the event in 2020 due to Covid-19, and having a somewhat watered down display in 2021 due to lingering concerns over the pandemic.

Earlier this year, ADE announced it’s initial line-up of performers and appearances. With names like Diplo, Tiesto, Oliver Heldens and labels like Monstercat taking part in the festivities, it was already a high profile start to the prestigious event. With just over a month and half to go until the event begins, organizers have announced the second wave of performers and guests will no doubt be excited about this years programming. Among the highlights from the second wave are performances from Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, San Holo and many more. Of course the event is much more than just great artists and artist showcases during its October run. Various panels and one of a kind features and event will also enhance the visitor experience as various professionals showcase different technologies and expand upon the growing opportunities that are being created in the modern world.

Such curated panels and discussions will focus on the future of the music industry and the impact of artificial intelligence, led by ex Google engineer, Blake Lemoine. Another exciting talk will dive into the expanding metaverse, with Meta industry head Daniela Weitman leading the discussion of this new technology. Perhaps the must curious, and possibly entertaining event will involve Don Diablo exploring deepfake technology as he engages with a deepfake version of himself. Overall, this years edition of ADE is ensuring to not only capture the importance of electronic music, but also providing insight and curated discussions on the many various technologies and enterprises that many in the dance music community have also utilized to enhance their own careers and interests. To learn more about the programming for the Amsterdam Dance Event 2022, click here, and to secure passes before the event next month, click here.

Image Credit: Rudgr.com / Provided by Cejlon Studio