Andy C announces biggest headline show of career at The O2 Arena

By Ellie Mullins 12

Pioneering drum & bass artist Andy C has just announced a massive milestone in his career: a headlining show at The O2 Arena in London next April. “I can’t believe we have reached a venue as iconic as The O2 Arena London…absolutely insane!” he shared with his Instagram followers.

UK mainstay Andy C has just announced his biggest ever headlining show of his illustrious career so far, a headlining set at The O2 Arena on Good Friday 2023, Friday April 7. For this though, its just any ordinary set. For the first time, he will debut his new Alive 2.0 show concept, featuring a bespoke stage setup with all new designs, visuals and much more. All of this will prepare him for his monstrous 5hr long set. Being the first DJ to headline a show of this kind in the iconic venue, it also happens to be the biggest indoor drum & bass event the UK has ever seen, and who better to spearhead this massive milestone for the scene than Andy C?

‘Throughout my career I’ve had the honour to play in places & venues beyond my imagination. I’ve had the chance to share the love and vibes that only drum and bass can bring with so many of you and I can’t believe we have reached a venue as iconic as The O2 Arena London…absolutely insane! 🤯 Thank you for coming on this journey with me… we’re taking it to another level… I’ll see you there 🙌’

To be in the chance of grabbing tickets, be sure to be prepared by signing up to the pre-sale – taking place on Wednesday 28 September for artist & O2, and Thursday 29 September for Live Nation & venue – here. General ticket sales follow on Friday 30 September.

Image credit: Andy C / provided by Alchemy PR