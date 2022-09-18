Ferry Corsten delivers his progressive trance spin on BLVD. and Laidback Luke’s track ‘Cielo’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 12

Ferry Corsten‘s independently released remix of ‘Cielo’ is a mesmerizing journey through undulating basslines and cinematic melodies, complemented with ethereal vocals.

Dutch veteran DJ and producer Ferry Corsten lends his signature style to BLVD and Laidback Luke‘s 2021’s collaboration ‘Cielo’ with a deep progressive official remix of the original version. His independently released spin is a mesmerizing journey through undulating basslines and cinematic melodies, complemented with ethereal vocals that transport the listener to somewhere resembling Arabian nights. Merging elements of trance and progressive house leads to a stunning track ready for dancefloors and radios, which we can surely expect to happen. Ferry‘s ‘Cielo’ remix released on September 09 on the NFT-fueled Purple Fly label, and the rest of the remixes from the BLVD. Remixed Vol. 2, including remixes from Henry Fong, BLVK JVCK, REDTAPE, FOMO, NXSTY, and more, came out on September 16.

Ferry Corsten has been at the top of UK charts from the very beginnings of his producing career since his sophomore album Out Of The Blue reaching UK Top 20 singles chart in 1999. In his recent music career, he released a collaborative progressive hit with Dustin Husain titled ‘Timeout’. Ferry used last year to push the envelope of his sound, highlighted by launching his weekly Resonation Radio show from Armada‘s studios. This gave him the chance to exhibit his wide palette of tastes, also demonstrated by his recent team-up with We Are Loud on the melodic techno anthem ‘I Don’t Need You’ and enlisting Alan Fitzpatrick to remix the iconic ‘Gouryella’. His succesful career and years of hard work landed him an official recognition from his home country itself, joining the likes of Tiësto and Armin van Buuren as an Officer in The Order Of Oranje-Nassau, awarded to him by the Dutch Royal Family.

Enjoy the fresh new Ferry Corsten progressive remix and extended mix of ‘Cielo’ by BLVD and Laidback Luke on all streaming platforms or down below:

Image Credit: Ferry Corsten Press / Provided by Armada PR