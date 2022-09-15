The Brooklyn Mirage announces 2022 closing season program

By Nicole Pepe

The Brooklyn Mirage announces its biggest season-closing series yet. Following its fifth packed with performances from world-class artists, unparalleled venue takeovers, sold-out afterparties, and incredible nights spent under its now-iconic outdoor, 200-feet long and 30-feet high 15k resolution video wall.

The East Williamsburg-based venue will extend its season-closing programming across three weeks with a diverse selection of events. The festivities will kick off on October 1 with the first-ever two-day edition of Cityfox: Transcend Festival, boasting a mix of DJ and live sets from Ben Böhmer, Giorgia Angiuli, Henrik Schwarz, INNELLEA, Maceo Plex, ONYVAA, Victor Calderone and many more spanning from 7pm to 6am the following morning in a rare Mirage sunrise performance.

The outdoor venue will also host a series of Brooklyn Mirage debuts including Baltimore-based rockers Turnstile, British singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist SG Lewis, international party professional and DJ, John Summit, with a back-to-back day and night doubleheader, a sold-out day party with Purple Disco Machine, plus improvisation wizard Marc Rebillet. On the third and final closing season weekend, October 14, 15, and 16, the Brooklyn Mirage will welcome a special 3-night experience curated and headlined by Grammy-winning South African DJ and producer Black Coffee.

To purchase tickets to Brooklyn Mirage’s closing season bash you can click on this link here.

Image Credit: Alive Coverage