David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ becomes #1 single in the UK

By Chris Vuoncino

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha recently released their newest single together, a re-imagined version of Eifel 65’s 1999 smash hit Blue (Da Ba Dee), and it is clear that fans can not get enough of the modern take on the track. The new collaboration, titled I’m Good (Blue), was released on August 26th of this year and a month later, has found itself as the number #1 single on the UK charts.

While this level of success is not new to David Guetta, this will mark his 7th time earning the top spot on the chart, for Bebe Rexha, this is her first #1 single in the UK. Since it’s release, the single has amassed over 140 million streams worldwide, catapulting David Guetta to the 7th spot for most streamed artist on Spotify in the world. For David Guetta, this is just another incredible achievement in an already legendary career that has been going strong throughout 2022. The French producer and DJ has once again stayed busy, both in stage and in the studio, with a steady stream of new music and remixes hitting streaming services throughout the year, plus the distinction of being the only DJ to hold down to Ibiza residences over the summer. Guetta’s F*** Me I’m Famous Party has been taking place Monday’s at Ushuaïa, while he joins FutureRave partner Morten every Friday at Hï for their shared event.

The success of I’m Good (Blue), will only further catapult an already incredible career for Bebe Rexha. Earlier this year, she released her sophomore album, Better Mistakes, and her own single, Sacrifice, continues to make waves on playlists around the world. With several remixes of the collaboration, including ones by Cedric Gervais and Tiesto, recently released, as well as a music video for the single, it feels as though the momentum for I’m Good (Blue) may only just be getting started.

Image Credit: Rukes.com