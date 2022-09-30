David Guetta releases 4 remixes for his hit ‘I’m Good (Blue)’: Listen

By Jan César 1.2k

Only a month after the release of the #1 single in the UK, David Guetta releases a remix EP for his song with Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)“.

From the release, it was apparent that this song would receive some great remixes for upcoming festivals and parties. The first remix released was a remix by Cedric Gervais. Cedric and David have collaborated before on a track called “Would I Lie to You“. The track gained over 150 million streams on Spotify, so another join of forces between these two was just a question of time. It may be a surprise, but Cedric Gervais added a future rave sound to this track but at the same time kept the original melody as much as possible in other parts.

The three new remixes are by Tiësto, Brooks and Djs From Mars. Most fans are already familiar with the music style of these names so they knew what to expect. Tiësto added a heavier sound and also played with the other parts than drop, so the song became a full big room sounding Tiësto release. Brooks also added his twist to the track. Future House sounding drop fits the track well and it is probably the only remix that could be mistaken for the original mix. The last remix is provided by a masked duo called Djs From Mars. Using very similar production as on the “DON´T YOU WORRY” remix, the duo provides a bass house take on this track.

The remixes could get an addition as names like Oliver Heldens or Manse already teased their take on this hit. In the meantime, you can listen to the official remix EP of David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s hit collab “I’m Good (Blue)” below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com