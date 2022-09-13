Eric Prydz cancels weekend gigs due to family emergency

Eric Prydz was forced to cancel multiple performances this past weekend due to a family emergency. The Swedish DJ took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news with fans a few days before the events in Toronto and Detroit were due to take place.

The postponement of the shows will certainly feel like larger forces are at play, as Eric Prydz was forced to postpone these same venues earlier this year due to testing positive for Covid-19 back in May. The September 8, 9 and 10th dates, two in Toronto and one in Detroit respectively, were the make up dates from the earlier health issue. At this time, it seems there will be no future make up dates for the cancelled make up dates. In his announcement on Twitter, Prydz simply states that “all tickets will be refunded,” which seems to indicate that promoters will not be working to reschedule the dates for the third time.

Due to a family emergency I have had to return to Sweden. Unfortunately, I have to cancel this weekends shows in Toronto and Detroit as family comes first. I am truly gutted, but I have no other choice, I hope you all understand.

All tickets will be refunded. — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) September 7, 2022

As for the true nature of the cancellation and Eric Prydz’s swift return to Sweden, the producer is rarely one to give away too much of his personal life and simply states that his return is “due to a family emergency” and that “family comes first.” The post showcases the love and concern of his devoted fan base as many simply offer well wishes as Prydz returns to Sweden at this delicate time. What this means for the rest of his 2022 touring schedule is still unknown. Next up, he is scheduled to perform for the Warehouse Project in Manchester on September 16th, before heading to São Paulo and Amsterdam in October for five HOLO shows. With no further details revealed, fans best bet is to stay tuned to Eric Prydz’s Twitter account and other social media platforms in hopes of an update regarding the situation and his future plans for upcoming performances. In the meantime, all of us here at We Rave You want to send our thoughts and blessings to Eric Prydz and his family during this time.

