Kx5 announce new single “Take Me High” to be released on September 16th

By Chris Vuoncino 10

Kx5 officially announced itself to the world earlier this year when Kaskade and deadmau5 opted to continue their already successful musical partnership under the new banner with the release of the single, ‘Escape.’ The duo recently surprised fans by taking to social media to announce that their next single, ‘Take Me High,’ would be released September 16th.

While many would think it would be hard to recreate the magic which deadmau5 and Kaskade found together back in 2008 on the timeless single, ‘I Remember,’ but the two producers seemed to have fallen right back into top form as evidenced by the overwhelming success and positive reception from their first single under their joint project, ‘Escape.’

Minus several remixes of the first single, the duo have remained relatively quiet concerning their future plans since they made their live debut earlier this year at EDC Las Vegas. With only one future show on the books, a massive event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum set for December, fans have been left to scour the setlist from EDC to identify potential ID’s from the duo. There is no doubt that Kx5 is merely just getting started when it comes to revealing itself to the world. As fans continue to clamor for Kaskade and deadmau5 to team up even more, the announcement of ‘Take Me High‘ will surely be highly anticipated over the next week and a half.

For pre-save information, click here and check out the official announcement from the duo on social media below.

Image Credit: Leah Sems / Provided by Falcon Publicity