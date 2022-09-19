Salvatore Ganacci teams up with Sebastian Ingrosso & Steve Angello’s alias Buy Now for ‘Let You Do This’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević

Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci joined Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello‘s old alias Buy Now on a new radio-ready collaboration ‘Let You Do This’, a fan favorite ID guaranteed to make appearance in clubs worldwide.

Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso revived a 20-year-old project Buy Now to team up with a fellow Swede, legendary Salvatore Ganacci and create a new disco infused house hit called ‘Let You Do This’. Their groovy new collaboration has a simple yet effective recipe for a catchy, feel-good dance track infused with the fresh feeling of a summer night with friends, guaranteed to keep making appearance to many festivals and clubs ahead of us. The track was already a staple piece of Salvatore’s sets this summer, and as usual, Buy Now collaborations are an unforgettable piece of Swedish House Mafia live performances, like their popular predecessor ‘For Sale’.

Emir Kobilić, known to many as Salvatore Ganacci, has come a long way since days of ‘Horse’, a track released on Skrillex’s label OWSLA that launched his career and international recognition, along with his eccentric Tomorrowland sets. Last year his single ‘Step-Grandma’ and its belonging music video won an award for Best Performance in a Video at the UK Music Video Awards, once again proving everything he creates gains industry’s recognition.

The new addition to MDLBEAST Records comes as one of many collaborations between Salvatore and Swedish House Mafia members. Just recently this year Salvatore and Ingrosso joined forces on a track titled ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’, showing the return of the super trio doesn’t stop them from releasing their projects as individuals, which is only a win-win situation for both the boys and their fans. This summer Salvatore Ganacci also supported the boys on their Paradise Again tour in Denver, where he showcased the two aforementioned collaborative tracks. The long lasting friendship between Emir and the supergroup trio is still prevalent in their music careers and we can surely expect more in the future.

Check out the recent collaboration between Salvatore Ganacci and Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingorsso’s Buy Now titled ‘Let You Do This’ down below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com