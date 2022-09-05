Swedish House Mafia brings alternate mix to ‘Heaven Takes You Home’: Listen

As the beloved Swedish boys are out and about on the highly anticipated Paradise Tour, not many expected for Swedish House Mafia to release an alternative mix of one of their most popular tracks from the album. ‘Heaven Takes You Home’s alternate mix provides more grounded, dreamy twist to a house beat many have been loving since April.

Swedish House Mafia came up on release radar this Friday with an interesting new track, which happens to be their first time releasing an alternate mix to an already existing track – a rework of a popular house tune from their new album, titled ‘Heaven Takes You Home’. The track provides once again a fresh insight into the boys’ capabilities of leaving their comfort zone of house music and creating something slower and chill oriented. Perfect for car rides and relaxing, this track will highly likely become an introduction of the trio to those who weren’t maybe familiar with their prog house roots, and obtain a new, even broader listening audience. Connie Constance’s vocals have a larger emphasis and emotional impact in this violin and piano-induced version that we are sure many will connect with.

This track came out in between their tour dates which they kicked off exactly a month ago in Miami. They haven’t skipped radio stations either, with their recent endeavor at BBC gave listeners of Radio 1 the Essential Mix – a recording of their latest July show at Ushuaïa Ibiza. Their tour’s next destination is Los Angeles, with many more dates across North America and Europe throughout the rest of the year. If even that isn’t enough, we are getting closer to the release of their limited edition collaborative launch with Ikea, which was announced to be out this Fall.

The Alternate Mix of ‘Heaven Takes You Home’ by Swedish House Mafia and Connie Constance was released this Friday, and you can enjoy it and check out for yourself down below:

Image Credit: Rukes.com