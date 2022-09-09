Swedish House Mafia & IKEA set to launch OBEGRÄNSAD collection globally in October

By Ouranios Savva 19

Collaborating on the most impressive of collections, Swedish House Mafia and IKEA have just announced that OBEGRÄNSAD will be launched globally this October. “Hopefully, our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their home, and it does not have to be restricted to only music making. It can be so much more,” Swedish House Mafia say

With almost a year having passed since the announcement that Swedish House Mafia and IKEA will be teaming up for a collection for the ages, the time has now arrived for the official launch this coming October. Referred to as the OBEGRÄNSAD collection, music lovers will now have the opportunity of unleashing their creativity through the comfort of their home. Consisting of more than 20 products, the legendary trio have well and truly established their own mark upon this stunning collection, whilst the Swedish retail giants have further demonstrated their expertise in creating the “perfect home studio at an affordable price.”

Exploring music and creativity whilst making life at home easier, both Swedish House Mafia and IKEA look to ensure just that, with this collaboration one that will most definitely leave no doubt to the imagination. With a translation of unlimited in Swedish, OBEGRÄNSAD “targets everyone who values music experience at home and beyond, with IKEA’s press release further advocating the significance of technology in this day and age, and on how it has “enabled democratisation of music and music production.” A collection that caters for all types of needs, each clever home furnishing solution will further enhance the presence of both listening to music, as well as creating it, with the full collection including a record player, LED work, wall and floor lamps, a clock; laptop, tablet, speaker, and record stands; a desk, two options of shelving units, an armchair, four options of bags, including an accessory, a record and laptop bag, rug, and sleepers in two sizes, a throw and cushion cover.

“Since we were kids, we have valued the IKEA approach of making things affordable and available for a lot of people. We used to find a creative way to make IKEA furniture to accommodate our teenage lives as creatives, so the collaboration’s purpose was formed around our own personal journey in life. We wanted to simplify the process for people to create music. Hopefully, our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their home, and it does not have to be restricted to only music making. It can be so much more.” – Swedish House Mafia

Designed with “a classic black aesthetic and minimalistic, sleek design that supports the technology and how its is used,” the OBEGRÄNSAD collection will only further develop music creativity, and at the most affordable of prices, it targets “all creators with limited means but unlimited creativity.” Set to be launched globally next month, be sure to visit IKEA’s offical website on any further information regarding their Swedish House Mafia collaboration, and don’t forget to leave us your own thoughts on this collection and everything that it has to offer in the comments section.

Image Credit: Alexander Wessely / Provided by Dawbell PR