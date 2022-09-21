Tomorrowland Winter 2023 unveils first phase lineup of names

By Jan César 5

After only 2 months from the 3-weekend summer edition of Tomorrowland, the festival unveils its phase 1 lineup for Tomorrowland Winter 2023, with ticket packages on sale soon.

The lineup already brings up big names, which will convince many ravers to secure a ticket. The festival that will take place in the usual picturesque Alpe d’Huez from 18 to 25 March 2023 will host Afrojack, Amber Broos, Amelie Lens, Anna, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Mandy, Martin Garrix, Netsky and Ofenbach, with many, many more names following this initial announcement.

The lineup already offers multiple genres such as house, techno or progressive house to guarantee an unforgettable journey across multiple stages in the wonderful village of Alpe d’Huez. The lineup does not end here as there are many more names to come in the following months. Tomorrowland Winter will see two brand-new stages next year, one in the heart of the ski resort of Alpe d’Huez and one in the mountains.

Thanks to the Tomorrowland Winter Simulator, visitors can now start putting together their own favourite travel packages featuring a wide range of transport (flight, bus, own transport) and lodging options (apartments, hotels, chalets). All packages include a lift & ski pass and a regular festival ticket. Non-skiers will also enjoy the festival with a variety of winter snow activities that don’t involve skiing or snowboarding, including dog sledging, paragliding, snowmobile rides and much more.

​7-Day Packages for Tomorrowland Winter 2023 go on sale on September 24, whilst 4-Day Packages and 1-Day Passes go on sale on October 1 and October 14 through the website here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland