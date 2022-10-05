ADE completes conference program with Hardwell, Peggy Gou, Martin Garrix and more

By Samantha Reis

Hardwell, Peggy Gou, Martin Garrix, Joseph Capriati, Richie Hawtin and Nastia are some of the new additions to the extensive conference program of ADE.

The countdown to the world’s largest and most influential club-based festival conference for electronica music is getting tighter. The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) will run from 19-23 October, making the city the most relevant hub for electronic music. All roads will converge on Amsterdam for the 27th edition of ADE, which promises to be the most ambitious yet. Every year ADE continues to grow and develop featuring over 2,500 artists and 600 speakers in almost 200 venues, in a programme not to be missed by music lovers and professionals alike.

One of the great attractions of ADE is undoubtedly its star-studded conference programme which now closes with the addition of Hardwell, Peggy Gou, Martin Garrix, Joseph Capriati, Richie Hawtin and Nastia. The conferences are rich moments where renowned and influential artists and industry leaders share their art and knowledge, both in the discussion of the most relevant themes and in demonstrations. The programme wraps up in style with the addition of Hardwell who will delve into the topic of mental health and talk about his return to the stage after a three-year hiatus; a not to be missed conversation between Martin Garrix and Joseph Capriati, a special edition of RA Exchange with house authority Peggy Gou, and a live NFT masterclass by legendary Richie Hawtin. These new entries join an already impressive lineup that includes talks and discussions with industry leaders at Warner Music, Coachella, TikTok, Q-Dance, Billboard, FUGA, shesaid.so, YouTube, Meta and more. ADE Lab also offers a very interesting program dedicated to young producers, who will be able to attend masterclasses and sessions with leading artists such as Carl Cox, Ellen Allien, Nicky Romero, Van Anh, KiNK and many others.

Some of the hot topics that will be on the discussion tables of this 27th edition of ADE will be artificial intelligence, Web3, Metaverse and NFT, not forgetting sustainability – a very close theme to ADE – inclusivity, mental health, social change and the war in Ukraine. Don’t miss this year’s ADE and check out the full programme here. The best way to enjoy it all is by purchasing the ADE Pro Pass, a favourite among industry professionals but also available to anyone who wants the full experience. See you there?

Image credit: kapaphotography