Afrojack presents NLW alias again on new track ‘Get It’ with Phlegmatic Dogs: Listen

By Ryan Ford 197

Afrojack is back with an incredible new bass house anthem, ‘Get It’ alongside Phlegmatic Dogs under his EDM-inspired project ‘Afrojack presents NLW’.

Electronic dance music icon, Nick van de Wall, aka Afrojack, continues to deliver under his ‘Afrojack presents NLW’ alias, with his latest offering ‘Get It’, alongside Phlegmatic Dogs. The GRAMMY Award-winning producer continues to innovate, returning to his roots under the project, creating the highly anticipated EDM bangers that he showcases in his emphatic live shows. This latest track arrives as a heavy-hitting bass-house production, complete with scything synths stabs and incisive percussion from the first minute to the last. Unlike your typical bass house record, it does come with a nice vocal-driven soul twist in the breakdown before the harsher elements return to the mix in the final drop.

Speaking on this new collaboration Afrojack spoke of his desire to keep creative;

‘There’s always so much around me to be inspired by, and there’s no reason for me to ever stop making music. It’s this endless process of thinking about what I want to create next, and the only thing I have to do from there is to execute.’

The Dutchman joins peers Demian and “Mr. Frenkie” of Phlegmatic Dogs on the release, a powerhouse duo who have engraved their name on the EDM scene with their distinctive blend of hip-hop, big beat and UK Garage. In listening to their new collaboration you can ultimately conclude that there is really a perfect fit to join Afrojack on this mainstage heater than the both of them.

Be sure to listen to ‘Get It’, the new collaboration between Afrojack presents NLW and Phlegmatic Dogs, for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Ruud Baan / Provided by Press