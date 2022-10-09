Charlotte de Witte reveals that her ‘Apollo EP’ will be released soon

Charlotte de Witte recently took to social media to share an updating regarding the release of her upcoming Apollo EP. While her post simply promised users it would arrive soon, it appears that following the album link reveals that fans can expect the EP to be released on October 14th.

For Charlotte de Witte, this is just another milestone in what has been an incredible year for the techno superstar who has already shared one EP back in April, Universal Consciousness, and made history over the summer when she became the first female ever to close out the main stage at Tomorrowland. With the Apollo EP, de Witte will look to continue the sonic journey she has created in recent years, with her crisp production and commitment to celebrate the legacy of techno music even as she continues to evolve and redefine its boundaries. The EP will feature four tracks and will be released via her own label imprint, KNTXT, a brand which she continues to curate and expand beyond simply releasing music, but has hosted a stage at EDC Las Vegas year and looks to be an ambassador for fashion and culture as well.



While the album will be available across digital streaming services, fans can also look to grab a physical copy with two vinyl options available through a variety of retailers. The standard edition will come on a 12″ black vinyl, while a limited edition version will feature a picture disc and mirror board printed inner as well as a printed outer sleeve. Discussing the upcoming release, Charlotte de Witte said:

“The vastness and solitude of space always interested me. A compelling contrast between monumental power and the vacuum in between. This diversion can also be found in techno music, a pure simplicity divergent in power.”

Apollo EP will get released soon on @KNTXTmusic https://t.co/0jXoA8YZmQ — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) October 6, 2022

Apollo EP Track List:

1. Missing Channel

2. Apollo

3. Mercury

4. PPC

