Charlotte de Witte to become first ever female headliner to close Tomorrowland mainstage

By Creighton Branch 20

As Tomorrowland gears up for its first-ever three-weekend festival, history will be made across the grounds of the event in more ways than one. Possibly the biggest milestone will come from Charlotte de Witte on the mainstage on Saturday of Weekend three.

Tomorrowland is known for giving an array of artists a chance to grace one of the most coveted main stages in all of music. This time around the Belgium-based festival will be breaking ground as they have announced that Charlotte de Witte will close the mainstage on Saturday of the third weekend of Tomorrowland.

The significance of this news can not be understated. While De Witte is no stranger to the biggest stage at Tomorrowland, this time it will be a little different. Not only is the Techno phenom Belgian herself (like the fest), but when she steps foot on that stage Saturday night in July, she will officially become the first female headliner to close the mainstage of Tomorrowland.

The appearance will be De Witte’s tenth performance at the event. She will follow fellow Belgian-native artists Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on Saturday, July 30th, with her set time scheduled to begin at 11:50 pm local time. The set will most likely be broadcasted on the Tomorrowland live stream as well.

Tomorrowland will be celebrating its 16th edition with its return for the first time in three years after being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. With over 800 artists scheduled to perform across the three weekends, including the return of Hardwell and many other special performances, this year’s festival (themed “The Reflection of Love”) will undoubtedly be its best yet. However, with all the great sets to come Charlotte de Witte at Tomorrowland will be a can’t miss.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland / Provided by Press