Clean Bandit enlist Elley Duhé on new single ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 133

Prolific pop outfit Clean Bandit has enlisted US singer-songwriter Elley Duhé for their new single ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ which is now available on all streaming platforms.

Clean Bandit (consisting of Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson, and Luke Patterson) has remained one of pop’s most essential and dynamic forces ever since the release of their 2014, GRAMMY and double Ivor Novello-winning breakout single ‘Rather Be’ feat. Jess Glynne. With classical and electronic elements at the heart of their music – Grace, a classically-trained cellist, Jack, a producer and multi-instrumentalist, and Luke, a drummer/remixer, – their unique methods of both production and collaboration have seen Bandit pioneer their very own pop blueprint.

Demonstrating their versatility and willingness to work with an eclectic cast of collaborators, Duhé joins the multidisciplinary trio fresh from their recent release, ‘Sad Girls’ – a track that featured breakout rapper French The Kid and Afrobeats trailblazer, Rema. Having already worked with the likes of Fred again.., Zedd, and most recently, Meduza, Duhe’s hushed, ethereal vocals are a perfect match for Bandit’s increasingly experimental, otherworldly production.

‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’ has all the makings of a soon-to-be iconic hit. Deep bass plucks fill the ground floor while Duhé’s vocals sit delightfully on top and the melody surrounds the swells leading up to the chorus leaving the listener engaged and bopping along the entire time.

Listen to Clean Bandit & Elley Duhé new single on your preferred streaming platform here.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Atlantic Records / Warner Music Group