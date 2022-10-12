Club Chinois showcases incredible debut season in Ibiza [Review]

Ibiza’s latest addition to the party scene, Club Chinois, showcased an incredible debut season after launching in summer of this year with innovative lineups spanning house, afro & techno.

Bursting onto the party island of Ibiza and bringing a brand new atmosphere for people to enjoy, Club Chinois has enjoyed its debut season after opening its doors during summer of this year. Although it is a new concept, this didn’t stop the club from giving its attendees one of the most dynamic club experiences to offer. Situated in the Ibiza Gran Hotel, the team behind London’s luxurious Asian restaurant Park Chinois not only focused on bringing a stacked lineup to their various shows but also paid attention to every detail from the quality of the sound to the hospitality and overall aesthetic of the space.

Adorned with elaborate wall art, towering sculptures and columns and surprises around every corner, no expense was spared when it came to the design of the club. From the first moment attendees walk into Club Chinois, they are transported into a new world of high quality entertainment.

For their opening season, they invited some of the industry’s most leading and relevant names spanning house, techno, afro and beyond. Their opening night welcomed the likes of Satori, Pablo Fierro, Camilo Franco and more, starting a new chapter for Ibiza in the best way possible. Further down the line, the likes of Themba, andhim, Magi-K Luciano, Ida Engberg and more each took to the stage as part of ongoing residencies, offering unmatched atmospheres no matter the day of the week.

Giving Ibiza-goers something brand new to look forward to, Club Chinois will only grow bigger as the seasons go on, and with already such an expansive 2022 season nearly complete, its not hard to believe that they will be dominating the island. Although the summer season may be wrapped up now, Club Chinois is still going strong and has recently added more parties to its October closing schedule, with their Halloween night House of Horrors event signalling the end of an unforgettable year.

Until then, be sure to check out their event calendar here to see whats in store for the rest of this month.

