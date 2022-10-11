Daft Punk to issue new tribute book ‘We Were The Robots’ in 2023

By Jackson Naffa 446

Daft Punk are gearing up to launch a brand new tribute book early next year, titled ‘We Were The Robots’.

Pencilled in for a March 1st release date in 2023, renowned publisher Disco Pogo are to issue this brand new Daft Punk tribute book ‘We Were The Robots’.

“Daft Punk featured often in the formative years of Jockey Slut magazine (including their first front cover). This tribute to the duo collates all the interviews and photos from the seminal magazine – covering their early days on Soma up to the release of Discovery. Further articles cover the rest of their tenure as one of the globe’s most furtive, influential electronic acts right up to their unexpected split in February 2021.” – Disco Pogo

The predecessor of Disco Pogo, Jockey Slut, published Daft Punk’s first ever interview almost thirty years ago in 1994; they were also responsible for the duo’s first magazine cover a couple of years later in 1996. As is known from this point, Daft Punk went on to become one of music’s greatest ever groups, and despite their split last year, are still just as influential today as they were in the 90s.

‘We Were The Robots’ is set to feature additional photos and interviews where they appeared in various articles and magazines, as well as brand new content.

“The book has been a labour of love since the band split but we are finally ready to share it with the Disco Pogo community and beyond.” – Disco Pogo

In addition to ‘We Were The Robots’, UK-based journalist Gabriel Szatan is set to release After Daft at some stage in 2023, a book which will explore Daft Punk’s cultural impact and legacy across their decorated career.

You can now pre-order the Daft Punk tribute book ‘We Were The Robots’ for $28USD here.

Image Credit: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash