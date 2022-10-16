David Guetta is the 4th most streamed artist on Spotify

By Chris Vuoncino

David Guetta has found himself in rarefied company, especially for a DJ and electronic music producer, as he has announced that he is currently the fourth most streamed artist on Spotify. The French producer achieved the high status during what has been a legendary run of success in the second half of 2022, truly jump started by his recent release with Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue).

Since the single was released in late August, a rework of the classic Eiffel 65 hit, Blue (Da Ba Dee), it seems that David Guetta is reaching new heights of success on a nearly weekly basis. Quickly amassing over 300 million streams world wide to date, the single earned David Guetta his seventh #1 single in the UK, and its early viral success on TikTok prompted the DJ to stream the final set of his F*** Me I’m Famous Ibiza residency on the social media platform, leading him to earn the highest streaming numbers for a DJ on the platform for the performance. While all of this is already incredibly impressive for what many already would consider a legendary career, this latest distinction on Spotify may be even more impressive considering the company he finds himself in as the worlds 4th most streamed artist on Spotify. In the post he shared on social media, he displays the chart showing him sitting at number four with only global pop icons Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber accumulating more streams and Harry Styles behind him in the number 5 spot. Guetta’s words in the post sum up it up when he says:

@spotify “4th Most Streamed Artist in the world on ! As dance music artists, we were underdogs for too long. Now more than ever, we are making an impact! I’m living a dream, and this incredible support of my music, which is my entire life, means the world to me. Thank you all”



It truly is an incredible accomplishment and a major congratulations to David Guetta for this amazing achievement!

Image Credit: Rukes.com