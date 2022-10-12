Irina Rimes teams up with David Goldcher for ‘Laisse Tomber les Filles’: Listen

Irina Rimes has teamed up with Paris based producer, David Goldcher, for her latest single, a re imagined cover of the classic French single, Laisse Tomber les Filles. The track, originally written by Serge Gainsbourg and performed by French Gall, has remained popular and seen several iterations since it’s first release back in the 1960’s.

Bringing a modern feel to Laisse Tomber les Filles, Irina Rimes and Goldcher’s updated version opens with a haunting pad, subtle synths hits and a muted clap below the smooth vocal delivery. The track opens up to a strong dance beat and rhythm, underlined by the enchanting lead and pulsing bass lines, giving the single an energy that is built for dance clubs around the world. Throughout the track, Rimes strong vocal performance, accented by the concessional lower octave harmony, fill out the space, offering a wonderfully modern take, while still maintaining elements of the original vocal melody and delivery that helped drive the success of the single nearly six decades ago.

The song itself has seen several revitalization’s in recent years, including a placement in Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 film, Death Proof, along with a complete makeover by The Weeknd for his track, Montreal, from his 2011 mixtape, Echoes Of Silence. As for Irina Rimes, the release offers fans another strong statement from the singer’s catalog as she continues to grow her platform and global reach. The Moldavian singer has already had an incredible career, achieving multiple number one singles, and her spotlight in Romania has led to her to become the youngest ever coach on The Voice and was featured in a documentary of her career for HBO Max. Now with the release of Laisse Tomber les Filles, Rimes shows off her command of the French language with her first single ever recorded in the dialect as she sets her sites on conquering more global markets.

Image Credit: Irina Rimes (Press)