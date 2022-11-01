Sharing the stage with some of the biggest names within the dance scene, could you give us an insight on the experience gained when looking to adapt your style of play, as well as any advice that you have been offered and has helped enhance your career and outlook on music as time has progressed?

Sharing the stage with big names is always an honor but can be also challenging. At least in a nightclub, (at a festival, it’s very different) because you understand that you are the support. Your job is to get the room to a nice level of energy without crossing a certain threshold, as the main act of the night is the artist that should take the energy to the highest level possible. And I play with so much energy and passion that it’s very challenging for me to contain myself but I think I’ve done a pretty good job so far, because I’ve never had any big names complain about my sets, and they always give me a ton of compliments before they get on to play themselves. Kryder, one of my favorite producers, and once upon a time my mentor, told me to always remember to enjoy the journey. One of my biggest dreams is to play on the mainstage and the fact that I’m not there yet disappoints me at times but I always remember what he told me which is to enjoy the journey. Other big names have told me to stay true to myself and be different. I’ve been told often that it’s not a good idea for me to produce Afro House and Tech House and Progressive House and release all tracks in all genres under the same name, but I decided that will be who I am. Someone who is very versatile and creative and educated musically. After all I will always consider myself a DJ and performer first and then a producer. And as a DJ, I love many styles of music. I mean, my biggest dance music heroes are Swedish House Mafia and my favorite artist of all time is Michael Jackson.