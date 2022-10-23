Skrillex announced as special guest at Second Sky Festival

By Nicole Pepe

Porter Robinson took to social media to announce that Skrillex will be the special guest at this year’s Second Sky Festival in Oakland, California beginning on October 29th.

The small but mighty festival founded by Porter Robinson will be back again next weekend in Oakland, California. This time, Robinson has roped in some fascinating acts such as Virtual Self, Bladee, and Hudson Mohawke. With the looming news of the announcement of the surprise guest, Robinson announced just yesterday that it would be Skrillex. The announcement comes after Fred Again.. was slated to perform, but sadly had to drop out due to conflicts with his album release.

ANNOUNCING the special guest at Second Sky; in to save the day, it’s SKRILLEX !! my freaking hero and a living legend see you in 8 days Second Sky!! pic.twitter.com/JRJe4ugemo — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) October 21, 2022

This will be the second time Skrillex has joined the Second Sky festival. His first performance was in 2019 as Robinson announced that there would be a “special guest”, which turned out to be DJ Potaro, which turned out to be Skrillex performing in the inflatable costume.

Recently, Skrillex has been popping up all over the world performing surprise sets. His latest stint was in Tokyo at the Shibuya club Baia where he dropped a ton of unreleased tracks including the highly anticipated Fred Again.. collab ‘Rumble’. Skrillex has only popped up at a handful of shows and has decided to take the last few years off of being formally slated to perform due to focusing on new music.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Second Sky, click here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com