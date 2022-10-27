Tiësto, Aluna, Yung Bae, and BLOND:ISH join the Spotify DJ Mixes roster

By Lakshay Bhagtani 133

The global music streaming giant Spotify followed in the footsteps of its competitors by introducing DJ mixes to the platform around a year ago. Having already onboarded a solid list of artists across different genres to this new feature, the likes of Tiësto, Aluna, Yung Bae, and BLOND:ISH, all top-notch and heavily renowned superstars in the electronic music scene have now leveraged this feature to release their own DJ Mixes on Spotify.

For too long, the industry had been in a dark place with no money through mixes for the creators and no proper tracklists for the listeners. But now, through Spotify and other platforms, artists can earn full monetized plays for every song in the DJ Mix. To celebrate the industry-wide acceptance of these mixes, Spotify created a live visual accompaniment for each of the artists at ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) on October 21. Every artist got the opportunity to amplify the live experience of the attendees through a separate drone show where they were able to announce their DJ mixes.

Be sure to explore the world of DJ Mixes on Spotify here and stream the exclusive Spotify DJ Mix of Tiësto full of major tracks below:

Image Credit: Tiësto (Press)