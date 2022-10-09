Tinlicker drop a stunning new EP titled ‘Perfect Mistakes’ on Anjunadeep: Listen

By Daniel Ovadia 127

The highly acclaimed Dutch duo, Tinlicker return to Anjunadeep with their addictive melodic sound in a mesmerizing 3-track EP ‘Perfect Mistakes‘.

Constantly reinventing the deep and melodic techno genres with their masterful productions, Tinlicker show their prowess yet again as they deliver their brand new EP called ‘Perfect Mistakes’. The established duo is shining brighter than ever as they return to Anjunadeep with their infectious music.

After delivering highly successful albums ‘In Another Lifetime’ earlier this year and ‘This Is Not Our Universe’ in 2019 along with plenty of EPs and singles on the two Anjuna labels, Micha and Jordi a.k.a. Tinlicker have become a household name in the world of deep and melodic house styles. And with ‘Perfect Mistakes’ the duo is taking things to the next level as they leave their fans spellbound with their lovely creations. Their latest EP is a collection of new and unreleased older tracks that they have extensively played and tested in their live shows in the past couple of years.

The EP opens with the title track ‘Perfect Mistakes’ a fresh release from the duo which immediately captivates the listener with the distinctive Tinlicker sound. Featuring some relaxing vocals, pulsating synths, beautiful piano chords, and some lovely bass-heavy beats, the EP starter sets a beautiful mood for the following two tunes. Continuing the momentum is their highly awaited collaboration ‘Voodoo’ with the German juggernaut Ben Böhmer. Originally premiered on Anjunadeep 12, the track features an unforgettable uplifting melody, beautiful rhythm, progressive synths, and some lovely vocals. This track acts as an amazing follow-up to their debut collaboration ‘Run Away’ (feat. Felix Raphael) which became an instant fan-favorite! Closing the EP is a familiar tune ‘Soon You’ll Be Gone’ featuring Thomas Oliver from 2017 which receives a special vocal mix. The new vocal-driven version has some new verses that bring out the best of Thomas’ contribution to the track. The track’s wonderful progressive melody, a throbbing baseline, and uplifting melodic chords flow flawlessly with the inclusion of the new lyrics.

You can check out Tinlicker’s recently released schedule of live show dates for 2023 in Europe here. To see their touring schedule for 2022 visit their official site.

Image Credit: Tinlicker (Press) / Provided by Smilax Publishing