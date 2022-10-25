Valoramous unveils Rave-Rock anthem ‘Multiply’ feat. The Wav A.P.S.: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 102

Pioneering his very own subgenre, Valoramous has teamed up with Rock/Metal guitarist, The Wav A.P.S., for the release of ‘Multiply.’ “The excitement of creating the new Rave-Rock sub-genre is REAL! We are combining two genres with extremely similar qualities,” The Wav A.P.S. says

Looking to leave his own distinct mark within the electronic dance music industry, Valoramous has teamed up with Rock/Metal guitarist, The Wav Audio Production Studio (A.P.S.), for the release of ‘Multiply.’ As unique as any of his productions, the US-based DJ/producer has opted for the creation of his own sub-genre, as this debut Rave-Rock collaboration is more than set on enticing audiences worldwide. Representing a change of direction for both set of artists, ‘Multiply’ is the epitome of a track that will have you hooked throughout its entirety, whilst the overall approach towards the production of this single most definitely stands out from all the rest.

Implementing their signature styles of play in a way that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, this two-minute and twenty-two second (2:22) hard-hitting Rave-Rock anthem offers the perfect combination of rhythm and lead guitar elements that are found amongst the Rock/Metal genre, with the most energetic synthesizer and drum elements that Valoramous has made a custom of with each of his previous big room releases. The spoken-word and arena-hyping vocals elevate the track one step further and leave no doubt to the imagination that ‘Multiply’ embodies an aptly unique blend of various elements and styles — Rock/Metal guitars, EDM/Big Room synthesizers and drums, and Hip-Hop vocals — as Valoramous and The Wav A.P.S. strive to pioneer a a distinct sub-genre.

“Our track, ‘Multiply,’ will energize and pump up the crowd at mainstage music festivals, as we aim to unite the fan bases of Big Room and Rock/Metal audiences alike.” – Valoramous “The excitement of creating the new Rave-Rock sub-genre is REAL! We are combining two genres with extremely similar qualities. The end results is the output of party jams for current and future generations of listeners.” – The Wav A.P.S.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, this unique concept comes at the most fitting of times, with ‘Multiply’ more than set on being played at the biggest stages worldwide. Having worked together in the past on Valoramous’s ‘Amnesia Remixes EP,’ it comes to no surprise that the musical chemistry between both set of artists’ is evident throughout, with this final product acting as a clear representation of everything that they have set out to achieve thus far in their careers. With this in mind, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Valoramous / Provided By: Press