Waste Only and Shyam P combine for atmospheric single “Roll The Dice”: Listen

By Ryan Ford 149

Two pioneering parties of the electronic scene have combined for a sublime melodic house track, ‘Roll The Dice,’ thats landed on Magik Muzik this week.

Waste Only and Shyam P have put their heads together to bring us ‘Roll The Dice’, a shining example of their production prowess in the form of some mesmeric melodic house. Reverberating piano melodies are the guiding light throughout this 3-minute masterpiece, complimenting the outstanding vocals that float effortlessly into the mix not long into the track. The simplicity of the percussion doesn’t go unnoticed either, providing the final polish to a refined dancefloor filler.

Shyam P is starting to really leave his mark on the scene, having become one of the go-to choices for house music vocals. The London-born singer are a perfect fit for the nature of the track, as he continues to make a stark statement within the industry. Meanwhile, Dubai-based production pair Ray Sam and Clint Maximus of Waste Only also continue to push sonic boundaries, following up on the success of previous singles in 2021, ‘People (Hold On)’ and ‘Break The Needle’.

Be sure to stream the new Waste Only and Shyam P collaboration, ‘Roll The Dice’, for yourselves below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Press / Magik Muzik