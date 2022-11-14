Armin van Buuren teams up with Azteck for a feel-good banger ‘Tocando El Sol’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević

In anticipation to the third part of ‘Feel Again’ album trilogy, Armin van Buuren revealed a feel-good summer anthem with Azteck, titled ‘Tocando El Sol’.

An anthem to Ibiza summers, ‘Tocando El Sol’ sees Armin van Buuren whip up a sun-powered banger. Sporting a catchy melody hook alongside Spanish vocals and a club-tailored beat-bass combo, this track will surely turn heads as one of the tracks featured on the third part of his ‘Feel Again’ album trilogy. Released just weeks after the second part of ‘Feel Again’ was revealed, Armin is ready to reap fruits of his hard work and dedication to progressing with new sound. The optimistic feel of the tune makes for a wonderful interlude to the final chapter of the ‘Feel Again’ series, as he keeps providing music space with tunes full of hope, joyfulness, and optimism.

This has been a stellar year for Armin, with his ‘Feel Good’ trilogy including dozens of new tracks and collaborations, his 2016 track with Vini Vici and Hilight Tribe ‘Great Spirit’ making its appearance in Netflix movie ‘Me Time’ and numerous shows Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza followed up by The White Isle’s own dedicated themed mix for A State Of Trance. For those who can’t get enough of ASOT, fan-voted playlist ASOT Top 1000 just got updated, featuring the hottest new releases in trance world, which can be checked out here, and for those who experience the latest tracks from the Dutch DJ himself, Armin will headline 808 Festival in Thailand this December.

Rapidly growing producer Azteck rose to fame with the bilingual anthem ‘Do It’ alongside No 1 Dj’s Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. A career-defining moment for Azteck, ‘Do It’ cemented the artist’s position as ‘one to watch’ thanks to the single growing global attention. With his debut 2020 single titled ‘Endlessly’ being released on Armada Music, Azteck is a fresh new face to look forward to with new projects and music to come.

Experience the feel-good motion of ‘Tocando El Sol’ by Armin van Buuren and Azteck down below and let us know what you think:

Image Credit: Armin van Buuren / Daniel J Ashes (via Press)