Creamfields South unveils first names for 2023 festival including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia & Tiësto

By Jack Spilsbury 17

Following its triumphant debut edition earlier this year, Creamfields South announces its headliners and first names that will grace the festival from May 26th to 28th 2023.

Creamfields South securely embedded itself as one of the best festivals in the UK following its debut edition earlier this year. Growing on the success of the debut edition which garnered over 50,000 festivalgoers, Creamfields South will be across an extended 3 days and will see Scotland’s finest Calvin Harris grace the Friday, triumphant trio Swedish House Mafia taking to the stage on Saturday and Tiësto closing the festival on Sunday.

Amongst the exciting headliner announcements followed a whole heap of some of electronic music’s biggest stars contained in the first wave lineup. Included in the first wave are artists the likes of Becky Hill, Andy C, CamelPhat, Example, Fatboy Slim, Gorgon City, Nina Kraviz, Patrick Topping, and Sonny Fodera, as well as Carl Cox for one of his illusive hybrid live sets and Chase & Status for a renowned DJ set. Of course, many more names across the musical genre spectrum are still awaiting to be announced, which will take to the stage at the festival’s multiple stages.

Creamfields South takes place from the 26th to the 28th of May at Hylands Park, Chelmsford and tickets go on sale this Friday, the 26th of November at 9am GMT. Fans are urged to sign up via the festival’s official website here, where you can also find an abundance of further information. Don’t forget to let us know if you’ll be attending Creamfields South next May!

Image Credit: Creamfields