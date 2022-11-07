Hardwell set to perform in Thailand for the first time since his comeback at 808 Festival

By Ouranios Savva 523

Introducing his brand new sound on a worldwide scale, Hardwell is now set to perform for the first time in Thailand since his highly-anticipated comeback. The legendary Dutch act has been announced as one of the headliners during the return of 808 Festival in Bangkok this coming December.

Having caused the ultimate of frenzy’s with his return on tour back in March at Ultra Music Festival, Hardwell has now acclimated to the life that he embarked on as one of our scenes biggest ambassadors, whilst his almost four year hiatus also seems of something of the past. Blessing fans alike with his new album, ‘Rebels Never Die,’ as well as a brand new direction in music production, the legendary Dutch producer is now fully focused on delivering his genre-defying sound on a global scale, with his Rebels Never Die Tour also in full force. Performing all around the world since his return, Hardwell has now also confirmed his first show back in Thailand, as the man of the moment has been announced as one of the headliners of the 808 Festival that is set to take place on the 9th and 11th of December, 2022, at the BITEC Bangna in Bangkok.

Exploring a totally different side to himself, Hardwell has marked his return in the most impressive of fashions, with each of his new releases further indicating the true versatile nature of one of the greatest acts to ever grace the electronic dance scene. Offering a more deep and personal view into his own life, as well as the need of striving for even further greatness, fans alike now have the opportunity of witnessing history made at each of the live shows that Hardwell has in store. Taking his brand image to even further heights, his show at 808 Festival is expected to be nothing less than legendary, as everyone in attendance will be witnessing a brand new era unfold right in front of their eyes. Joined by some of the biggest names within the dance scene, 808 Festival have ensured that the return of their event will be one for the history books, and what better way to achieve that, by announcing the one and only Hardwell as part of their fully-stacked lineup.

Edging ever closer to the start date of this highly-anticipated event, we can’t help but feel truly excited of what’s in store by each of the headlining acts, and even more significantly, by Hardwell himself. Marking yet another milestone in his illustrious career, the return of Hardwell to Thailand since his sabbatical, is one that can only further amplify the immense presence of this iconic act. Having said this, tickets for 808 Festival are still on sale, and can be purchased through the festival’s official website here. Will you be joining Hardwell at 808 Festival this December, or maybe on another date during his Rebels Never Die Tour? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.