Continuing right from where he left off, Vlade Kay has just unveiled the most infectious of dance singles, in the form of ‘Dancing Through The Night.’ Acting as the second single from his upcoming EP ‘Detox,’ this is one track that will have you feeling some type of way.

Elevating his presence at any given chance, Vlade Kay has just blessed us all with the most infectious of dance singles, entitled ‘Dancing Through The Night.’ Implementing his signature style of play throughout, the Russian DJ/producer is more than set on leaving a lasting impact within our community, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we are more than certain that a prosperous career awaits ahead. Taking a slightly different direction to his previous pop hit single, ‘Chanel,’ Vlade Kay opts for a darker vibe, but at the same time, still maintains those funky groove vibes that we have become accustomed too.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each musical element compliments the overall feeling surrounding this certified hit, whilst a deeper message is portrayed through the concept of the track that is based on a fictional woman that works as a pole dancer at night in order to support her child. Emotive in every sense of the word, Vlade Kay has once again showcased the true versatile nature that he possesses, and in turn, it comes to no surprise that he has been gaining the support of some of the biggest names within our scene. Showing no signs of slowing down, his hit collaboration with DJ Snake in the form of ‘All this Lovin,’ acts as yet another indicator towards this rising stars’ ascend to fame, and we are all for it.

Destined for the very top of the charts, ‘Dancing Through The Night’ will have listeners embark on a musical journey like no other, with the man of the moment leaving us all in awe through the catchiest of vibes, and the most breathtaking of vocals. Acting as the second single from his upcoming EP ‘Detox,’ be sure to check out this masterpiece of track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on Vlade Kay and all his future endeavors, but for the time being, we would like to also know your own thoughts on ‘Dancing Through The Night’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

