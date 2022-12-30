Cascada announces first US tour dates in a decade

By Chris Vuoncino 881

While it has been over 15 years since Cascada broke out into the music scene with their debut smash hit single, Every Time We Touch, the group hasn’t returned to the United States for a tour in 10 years. Fans across the country can rejoice as singer Natalie Horler has announced a string of US tour dates in early 2023 in between shows across Europe and Australia.

The upcoming run of shows was announced in a post by Horler on the group’s Instagram page, where she shines in a “USA” sweatshirt and begins the post with, “Who’s ready to come see us in the States?” While she lists four stops for the group, in San Diego, Chicago, and two in New York, the group’s official website also lists a stop in Houston. The long-awaited return of Cascada to America will be exciting for fans looking to witness dance music royalty up close and personal. While the limited dates will not satisfy fans everywhere, it will no doubt be a momentous occasion for the fans lucky enough to attend.



Although the group hasn’t made its way stateside in 10 years, they have not been stagnant over that time, as they continue to release music and play shows throughout Europe and other regions of the world. Most recently, the Cascada teamed up with Timmy Trumpet and Harris & Ford for the 2021 single, Never Let You Go. For fans hoping to catch Natalie Horler belting out singles new and old, they can get the full details and ticketing information from the official Cascada website, and be sure to check out the full routing and venues below.

Full Tour Dates and Venues:

RISE Rooftop – Houston, TX

Rich´s – San Diego, CA Mulcahys – Wantagh, NY

Bounce Sporting Club – New York, NY