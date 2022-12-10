House Music Essentials Vol. 8 Featuring Allen Mock, Orang Utan & more

Back with our eighth edition, We Rave You is excited to present our House Music Essentials from a few of the finest producers absolutely killing the game. This month we are featuring artists Allen Mock and Orang Utan.

Now when one thinks of Allen Mock, futuristic sound design and reverberating bass signatures immediately come to mind. However, what if we told you this top-tier artist has been experimenting with house music? Yes, you read that right. After playing a truly unique and highly immersive set in Tokyo during ‘MATRICARIA in the City’ in collaboration with YOUR HOUSE, the vibes were immaculate from start to finish. Taking place at OR MIYASHITA PARK which is a beautiful venue located in the heart of Shibuya, the event also featured two floors of ever-evolving house music from Tokyo-based artists CMT, Hiroyuki Arakawa, Dazzle Drums, and many more. With a stunning city view and your daily dose of house music combined, the evening was filled with irresistible beats to get attendees grooving on the dancefloor. Allen Mock continued to control the crowd as he surprised attendees with a series of tech-house elements and of course, threw it back to those industrial vibes we all need in our lives. A true icon in the bass scene and an artist many look up to in Japan and across the world, Allen Mock continues to shine bright as he blesses us with his experimental production style while showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. To keep you grooving all night long, be sure to listen to his recent tune ‘Dance Off’ and an impressive remix from Carpainter below from his full album released on TREKKIE TRAX. Connect with Allen Mock here as he continues to change the music game one electrifying beat at a time.

Orang Utan – “Sugarmama” (Dimitri Vegas Edit)

With so many rising artists in the spectrum of EDM, it is difficult to stand out among the rest of the genre’s talent. This is not the case for the rising superstar duo known as Orang Utan. Hailing from Hamburg, Germany, this groundbreaking pair of producers have forged a distinct sound that seamlessly blends elements of indie, progressive house, and electro-funk. Full of mystery and excitement, Orang Utan keeps their identities unknown by wearing ape masks in their music videos and live performances. Kicking things off with a funky bassline and uplifting vocal cuts, the “Sugarmama” edit invokes its listeners to bust a move on the dancefloor. This dance anthem also embodies mesmerizing piano progressions and a futuristic drop filled with euphoria. Working with the global phenom Dimitri Vegas, Orang Utan showcases their musical prowess and creativity in this rendition of “Sugarmama.” Listen to the stunning track below and connect with Orang Utan here.

Photo Credits: Jesse A Photography