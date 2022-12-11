Kaskade & deadmau5 enlist Elderbrook for fascinating Kx5 track ‘When I Talk’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury

deadmau5 and Kaskade‘s collaborative project Kx5 enlists multi-talented Elderbrook for the atmospheric and sensational track ‘When I Talk’.

deadmau5 and Kaskade have been making humongous strides with their music ensemble Kx5 project. The pair first worked together back in 2008 with the genre-defining ‘I Remember’, since then pair have jointly achieved Top 40 radio smashes with tracks ‘Escape’ and ‘Take Me High’, garnering over 2.6 million monthly streams on Spotify. Now the pair are enlisting musical powerhouse, the producer and singer-songwriter Elderbrook for the bewildering track ‘When I Talk’.

Releasing on mau5trap recordings and featuring as the fifth single from Kx5’s upcoming album, ‘When I Talk’ is a glistening atmospheric track, featuring delicate musical notes throughout and gospel heart throbbing synths, a collision of the deep house and techno genres. Blaring beats take over during the track’s chorus, allowing for a euphoric listening experience, and enticing the listener to return again and again, this is a track destined to be at the forefront of dark club nights. Producer Elderbrook discusses the meaning behind the track when he states:

The song is about barriers. Shutting people out and dealing with that, [When I Talk] means a lot to me, I’m so happy to have it coming out finally and to be part of the project.

‘When I Talk’ is out now and the release is accompanied by an official animated music video, you can watch that via YouTube here. In the meantime, you can listen to the atmospheric track for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Don’t forget to let us know what you think.

