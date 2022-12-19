The Funk Hunters & LŪN release new track ‘La Puta Ama’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 121

The Funk Hunters have teamed up with alt-pop icon LŪN to release the powerful ‘La Puta Ama’, out now via Westwood Recordings.

Electro-funk duo The Funk Hunters teams up with LŪN for their sinister dance collaboration titled “La Puta Ama.” From its eerie opening notes, the track gives off a powerful underground energy that gives listeners a cue to “La Puta Ama’s” namesake – “the f*cking boss bitch”. The ominous vibe is paired with reverberating melodies and slowly builds into a dark, driving bassline complete with garage-inspired and serrating synths, altogether creating a unique ambiance both dancefloor friendly and intimidating.

As longtime friends, collaborators, and multi-dimensional artists – The Funk Hunters, Nick Middleton‘s and Duncan Smith‘s chemistry is perfectly aligned. Middleton steers the band’s studio efforts, having produced, co-written, and mixed their debut album, ‘TYPECAST,’ While Smith anchors the project’s live show with an indefatigable charisma that complements Middleton’s thoughtful production. Together they combine their powers as DJs, resulting in a brilliant technical display of creative collaboration between 4 turntables. Their vision has resonated with both listeners and industry tastemakers alike, with their music amassing over 30 million track streams across their catalog of original productions, remixes, and collaborations.

Speaking on the collaboration and release of the new track, The Funk Hunters have stated, “LŪN is a serious boss, and that’s exactly what ‘La Puta Ama’ is all about! Big boss energy. It’s dark, it’s banging, it’s unique, and it’s everything we hoped for in a collab with LŪN. We’ve been such fans of everything she’s released, so it really feels like this one was meant to be.”

Listen to ‘La Puta Ama’ here.

Image Credit: The Funk Hunters + LŪN (Press) / Provided by Unfolded PR