Tiësto gets ready for New Year’s Eve with new VIP mix of ’10:35′: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 132

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, producers and music fans around the world will be looking to close out 2022 in style and Tiësto is making sure he earns a spot on playlists with his latest release. As the Dutch DJ prepares for the release of his next album, ‘Drive,’ in February of 2023, he is now offering up a brand new VIP remix of his recent single with Tate McRae, ‘10:35.’

Switching things up from the original, Tiësto plays with the composition, choosing to remove the chorus from the opening like in the original, and allow McRae’s verse vocal to start the track, carrying the momentum over a filtered foundation of synths and percussion. The track takes on a darker, grittier vibe for the drop as the music looks to match the energy and celebration that comes with New Year’s parties, as clipped versions of McRae singing the chorus are pasted over the massive bass and synths of this new production. While the original version focuses more on Tiësto’s house style and feels ready-made for radio and playlist positioning, the New Year’s Eve VIP Mix is definitely meant for the dance floor, offering just enough calm to build the party up for the pumping drop that is sure to kick up the energy of any room with a chorus of voices singing along to, “So don’t you worry about tomorrow, don’t you worry, just pass the bottle, all I know it’s 10:35.”

With a massive hit single earlier in the year when he teamed up with Charli XCX for ‘Hot In It,’ three massive Tomorrowland sets, including a return to his trance roots, and of course welcoming a new son to his family, Tiësto will surely be celebrating all of what 2022 has brought him.

The release of this new remix is just a victory lap for such a strong year and a great way to further build excitement as fans continue to countdown til the release of ‘Drive.’

Image Credit: Gleb Osipov / Provided by Atlantic Records