Tiësto remixes Gordo latest jam ‘TARAKA’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 95

Gordo’s rise and output has been a major storyline in recent years. With the year coming to an end, fans will be excited to receive a major new remix of his 2021 single Taraka from one of the world’s biggest producers.

While Gordo has stayed busy with a slew of new releases, and taking to stages around the world, including a performance where he literally wouldn’t leave, his latest remixer has always had plenty to celebrate as 2022 winds down. Not only did Tiesto revisit his trance roots during his Tomorrowland performance, produce a chart-topping single Hot In It with Charli XCX, and welcome a new child into the world, but he seems to be closing it out with a massive club remix of Taraka. While the world is eagerly awaiting Tiesto’s forthcoming album, Drive, this newest remix is another exciting twist in his diverse back catalogue.

For this new remix, Tiesto builds upon Gordo’s original production, opening up with a more immediate introduciton to the heavier bass and percussion elements, making for a driving release that is fitting of the main stage positions Tiesto has held for much of his career. For those who have been fortunate enough to catch the Dutch DJ on stage this year, may recognize the remix from his performances at Magnetic Festival, Boo! Seattle and ADE. By the time the drop hits, the massive synths and bass make it an undeniable anthem and should be staple of his live sets for the immediate future.

The release of the Taraka remix is just another milestone in the career of Diamanté Anthony Blackmon aka Gordo, who also had 6 productions on Drake’s recent, Honestly, Nevermind album, and can now boast a remix courtesy of the legendary Tiesto on his resume.

Image Credit: Tiësto (Press) / Provided by Atlantic Records | GORDO (Press) / Provided by The Media Nanny