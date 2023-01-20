BEAUZ releases feel-good house single ‘Crocodiles’ with Lodato: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 78

Welcoming BEAUZ to the Purple Fly record label, he releases a feel-good and vocal-heavy house track ‘Crocodiles’ featuring Lodato and Crooked Bangs.

Asian-American DJ / producer duo BEAUZ is composed of brothers Bernie and Johan. With Indonesian and Chinese blood flowing through their veins, they carved their own destiny to become not only the first artists in their family but also an undeniable force to be reckoned with in the dance and pop world. Proving themselves to be virtuosos of music production, the duo quickly caught the attention of top power players in the industry, landing them multiple official remixes.

BEAUZ teams up with chart-topping NYC-based producer LODATO and Dutch singer-songwriter Crooked Bangs for their new single “Crocodiles,” out on the NFT-backed Purple Fly. The artists pair breezy, organic melodies with a strong and dynamic bassline to create a feel-good and yet lively track, while Crooked Bangs‘ vocals add a playful yet powerful element to the track. Overall, ‘Crocodiles’ packs an emotive punch with its theme of always fighting for true love (and Peter Pan-Esque lyrics to go with it) while keeping the sound irreverent and fun. Crooked Bangs is the digital avatar of PollyAnna, who has previously worked with Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet, R3HAB, Hardwell, and Tchami. ‘Crocodiles’ adds to Purple Fly‘s diverse catalog, proving once again that the label stays light on its feet and at the forefront of cutting-edge music.

Listen to BEAUZ’s new single ‘Crocodiles’ here.