Creamfields South unveils lineup and new stages for 2023 edition

By Ellie Mullins 178

Creamfields South, which had its first edition last year, has unveiled a double whammy of announcements in the form of two new stage structures and more names on the lineup, including Joel Corry, Tiësto, Carl Cox and many others.

As preparations are well underway for the second ever edition of Creamfields South, which was introduced last year for the festival’s 25th anniversary celebrations, the festival is starting what is many announcements to come. Set to take place on 26-28 May during the Bank Holiday weekend, fans have been treated to the unveil of more names on the lineup plus two new stage strucutres.

Bringing two of the biggest and best fan favourite stage structures from Creamfields North, the South edition will see the expansion of its grounds with one of its two outdoor mainstages, the iconic Arc stage. With Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia and Tiësto headlining each night on the stage, it will see jam packed action at all hours throughout each of the three days. Next, the festival also sees the addition of the Runway stage presented by SHEIN, a stage that was first introduced to the masses last year at Creamfields North. On this stage, Jamie Jones takes over with Paradise on the Saturday, whereas Patrick Topping‘s Trick commands on Sunday.

Aside from the previously announced names, the likes of Joel Corry, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), Example, LF System, Kölsch and more head the first phase of names, with many more to come in the following months. Aside from this, Creamfields are also hosting a massive competition, in which you can find out the full details on the above post.

With tickets selling fast, you can grab one of the remaining ones right here.

Image credit: Jack Kimber / provided by press