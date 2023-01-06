David Guetta & Bebe Rexha drop acoustic version of ‘I’m Good (Blue)’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have released a sizzling acoustic version of their collaborative #1 hit single ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, out today. A dazzling, stripped-back take, the acoustic version accentuates the simplistic beauty of the track.

The global smash original reached a new peak of 11.6 million global streams on New Year’s Eve alone, reaching #1 on the Spotify Global chart and reentering the Official Charts at #10 this week. The track also hit #1 on the UK Singles chart, #2 on Global Spotify, #1 on Spotify UK, #1 on Apple UK, #1 on Amazon Music UK, #2 on UK Shazam, #3 on Global Shazam, as well as #1 in 15 territories including Australia, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, and Finland. With 900 million combined global streams and counting, the sound also has over 464,000 TikTok creations.

Guetta has skyrocketed to #4 most streamed artist on Spotify globally, with over 35 billion global streams and selling over 50 million records worldwide, and is one of the most successful streamed artists, reaching the top position across iTunes charts in over 113 countries and achieving over 24 million global Spotify followers.

To round off 2022 Guetta won two awards at the LOS40 Music Awards, two awards at MTV EMA’s, the ‘Dance Act of the Year’ award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and ‘DJ of the Year’ at the NRJ Music Awards. Guetta closed out the year in Latin America, performing in Peru for a New Year’s Eve extravaganza before setting out on a huge tour in January.

Listen to the acoustic version of ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ here.

Image credit: Rukes.com