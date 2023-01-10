DGTL delivers an exhilarating experience on its return to India

DGTL as a festival left a dazzling impact on the Indian admirers of electronic music with its debut in the subcontinent a couple of weeks ago. Lined up right after an unforgettable experience in Tel Aviv, DGTL India graced the festive season in the country from the cities of Delhi and Mumbai for a mesmerizing 2-day experience from 9th – 11th Dec.

Boasting a solid lineup with a sweet blend of internationally renowned acts and highly talented local artists, DGTL India was a one-of-a-kind experience for the regular festival-goers of the country, who witnessed a diverse roster spread over four themed stages. While the Boiler Room stage was blessed with the likes of Cinthie, Zequenx, Sickflip, and Tijana T, the Gain stage was home to a bunch of showstoppers like Colyn, BLOT!, Patrice Bummel, and Deep Brown.

If that wasn’t enough, the Generator and Modular stages were jam-packed with globally acclaimed acts like Solomun, Dubfire, Gioli & Assia, Ki/Ki, Maribou State, and Toto Chiavetta. While some of the fans complained about how it was impossible to attend so many extraordinary sets at the same time, it’s a kind of healthy competition for an attendee’s attention that every festival aspires to host, which eventually spoke for the sheer quality of the lineup that was on showcase at DGTL India 2022.

