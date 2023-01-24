Hardwell classic ‘Spaceman’ turns 11 years old

By Chris Vuoncino 127

Few names are more synonymous with dance music than that of Dutch legend Hardwell who has been headlining festivals for over a decade thanks to his hard-hitting productions and incredible live performances. While 2022 saw Hardwell return from a several-year-long hiatus to reclaim his place amongst dance music’s elite performers, one of his classic productions has reached a new milestone.

When the melody kicks in, it is impossible not to get a feeling, to be taken back to the moment it first blasted through a car’s speakers or blared out across a sea of fellow dance music fans at a festival, but the lead riff of Spaceman holds a mantle alongside iconic dance singles such as If I Lose Myself or Levels, tracks that are so ingrained in the fabric of the dance music scene that they evoke an almost spiritual feeling when they are played. For Hardwell, Spaceman represented that level of perfect production, melody, energy, and timing to capture the attention of the global audience all at once. More than any other track by the iconic producer, it is the one that elevated him to the elite status he so deserves and its continued place within his live sets speaks to the importance of the single and its impact on both him and his loyal fans.

Hardwell continued to recognize the importance of the track on his career with the release of the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, REBELS NEVER DIE, offering fans an updated remix of the single, to ensure its place in future sets as well as pay homage to the importance of the track. With the track now 11 years old, it remains as relevant as ever to both Hardwell’s storied career, as well as the explosion of dance music into the mainstream at the turn of the last decade.

Whether you have listened to Spaceman recently or not, it is never a bad time to return to the classic anthem for a refresher on Hardwell’s signature hit.

Image Credit: Rukes.com