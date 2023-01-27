Hardwell & Maddix unveil ‘Take Me Away Again’ with 4 Strings: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 454

Teaming up once again, Hardwell and Maddix have teamed up with 4 Strings to rework their iconic trance track, ‘Take Me Away Again.’ About the track, Maddix states “This is a song that truly gets the crowd going in the breakdown.”

Unveiling a rework of 4 Strings’ iconic 2000 release ‘Take Me Away,’ Hardwell and Maddix are continuing their collaborative relationship which started back in 2018 with ‘Bella Ciao‘ and carried on with the recent release of their remix for David Guetta‘s ‘Satisfaction‘ rework. This release of ‘Take Me Away Again’ takes 4 Strings’ classic and brings it into the modern music world, shedding a new light on it to different dance music audiences.

Premiering this one at Untold in Romania last August, Hardwell is still going strong with his newer sound in which he exploded back onto the scene with last year, and is making sure to give fans even more material whilst they still have the ‘REBELS NEVER DIE‘ album on repeat. Being his second release of the year, he’s looking to start 2023 as he means to go on with plenty of new sounds from the Revealed Recordings head honcho. About ‘Take Me Away Again,’ he states:

“Following a wild run of REBELS NEVER DIE return shows, it felt like a good time to officially release this special rework of a classic as 2023 gets underway. We wanted to give the dramatic, atmospheric feel of the original a heavier, harder-edged energy. Bringing it up to date with the sound that fits each of our shows.”

Getting the 4 Strings seal of approval who described it as “a dancefloor banger!” the track brings up the euphoria levels a notch, retaining the magic of the original but bringing it into a festival setting for today’s age. With the original being heavily used in the classic game Dance Dance Revolution, Hardwell and Maddix make sure to pay homage to the legacy that it created.

‘Take Me Away Again’ is out now on all platforms via Spinnin’ Records.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland