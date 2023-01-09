Hardwell and Maddix remix Benny Benassi & David Guetta’s ‘Satisfaction’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

Dutch producers Hardwell and Maddix release their take on David Guetta ’s edit of Benny Benassi ’s legendary track ‘Satisfaction.’

Benny Benassi celebrated 20 years of ‘Satisfaction’ last year with the release of David Guetta’s modernized and revamped edit of the record, racking up widespread DJ support and over 25 million streams on Spotify. Now, Hardwell and Maddix have officially released their rework of the track, adding their big-room, electro and techno flair to the mix.

The remix starts off with a hard, thumping techno kick accompanied by the original track’s timeless vocoded vocals. Hi-hats and a deep sub add to the mix right before everything goes silent. The classic and recognizable melody of the original track starts to play when suddenly, a new burst of energy starts to thump. The vocoded vocals, distinct melody, and hard techno kick bring the energy up to new and higher limits during the drop, creating an upbeat acid house groove similar to that of the original track.

Since 2002, ‘Satisfaction’ went on to become a staple not only in electronic music culture, but in pop culture as well, influencing past, present and future eras of music. Hardwell and Maddix’s rendition, along with David Guetta’s rendition, are the perfect versions to revive the ageless anthem into the present electronic music scene. Both approaches are pushing a new sound into the scene, which could very well be of influence to a new ‘Satisfaction’ remix in either the near or distant future.

Check out Hardwell and Maddix’s new remix of David Guetta and Benny Benassi’s ‘Satisfaction’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland