HBz & Jamyx join forces for a captivating remake of ‘Spirit of the Hawk’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 167

The German DJ and record producer duo HBz and the Austrian hotshot Jamyx have collaborated to give a fresh take on the hit song “Spirit of the Hawk” from the year 2000.

This fantastic pair of artists (HBz and Jamyx) presented us with their single Spirit of the Hawk along with its music video on December 9th, 2022, followed by a club remix the very next week, and both of them were well received by fans around the globe.

Both HBz and Jamyx are well-established and respected in the electronic music scene, with the former having several hit records in their discography already and the latter being considered one of the fastest-rising stars in the Austrian music industry. The collaboration between the two acts has been a long time coming, with the song “Spirit of the Hawk” being a perfect intersection of their styles. For HBz, this brand-new release follows a string of extremely successful singles that started with “King Kong” and went on to include “Lebenslang.”

Well, don’t just take our word for it, be sure to check out HBz & Jamyx’s beloved collaboration ‘Spirit of the Hawk’ below:

