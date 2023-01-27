Martin Garrix announces fifth edition of RAI Amsterdam shows

By Chris Vuoncino 196

While 2022 proved to be another massive year for the number one DJ in the world, Martin Garrix has wasted no time announcing some exciting plans for the new year. The Dutch producer will bring his infamous RAI shows back to the 2023 Amsterdam Dance Event with back-to-back nights in October.

In the fifth installment of the RAI Amsterdam, fans will be sure to experience a unique set of visuals, combined with the high-energy performance of Martin Garrix and special guests that will no doubt bring in some of the world’s other most high-profile DJs. Although it is too early to speculate, the ongoing collaboration and shared time on stage between Garrix and Swedish superstar Alesso are certainly not out of the question for who could be appearing at RAI. As of now, tickets are on sale for those pre-registered to attend ADE in October and will start at an early bird price of €45,00. The official event website has also shared a video from the last time Martin Garrix put on these shows in 2019, to give fans a taste of the excitement and energy that come with these special shows.

While October may seem like a long way away, these performances will obviously be a special event that Garrix and his team will be preparing for to ensure that fans get to experience a unique performance, delivered specifically to celebrate the world’s premier gathering of the dance industry in Amsterdam. The back-to-back shows will happen on October 20th, and 21st, with the Friday show running from 10 PM to 6 AM, and Saturday from 5 PM to 10 PM. To be sure to grab tickets to these highly anticipated shows, head over to the event’s official website, www.MartinGarrixADE.com to register for tickets and browse exclusive event merchandise. Although the year is still very young, it appears that Martin Garrix will be working hard to defend his title of number one DJ on the planet.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar